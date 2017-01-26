Louisiana judge who mysteriously surrendered string of cases takes medical leave
A federal judge in Louisiana who has been mysteriously pulled off or surrendered a string of cases over the past year is now taking medical leave, an official said Thursday. Tony Moore, clerk of court for the Western District of Louisiana, confirmed that U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi has taken medical leave and asked the chief judge to reassign cases assigned to her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC