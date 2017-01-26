LCFD extinguishes fire at Gulf Stream Manor
A fire badly damaged a mobile home on Friday afternoon at Gulf Stream Manor mobile home park, Lake Charles Fire Department officials said. According to District Chief Kenny LaRocca, when firefighters arrived flames were shooting through the roof.
