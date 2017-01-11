Last year's flooding had devastating ...

Last year's flooding had devastating impact on rice production

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The August 2016 flooding left a devastating impact on the area's rice production - the state's southern parishes suffered about $68 million in losses. With the beginning of rice season only a few weeks away, farmers are getting ready in hopes to have better yields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec 13 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16) Nov '16 Salt lick 4
Turner Industries Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC