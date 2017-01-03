Lake Charles man indicted in connection with attempting carjacking of woman in line at Burger King

A Lake Charles man was indicted Thursday on charges connected to two incidents in June - an attempt to carjack a woman in the drive-thru line at Burger King and a drive-by shooting on Dobbertine Road. John Gregory Martin Jr., 27, was indicted on charges of attempted carjacking, assault by drive-by shooting and resisting an officer with force or violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.