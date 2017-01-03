Josua Lewis Jr. / Photo Courtesy: CPSO
A security guard at an inpatient treatment facility is accused of rape. According to Kim Myers, a spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on December 29, 2017, deputies responded to a complaint in reference to a women being raped at a local inpatient treatment facility.
