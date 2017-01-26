Foster Rolls with DSP and d&b Jan 27, 2017
Festivals always provide audio companies with a level of exposure, letting them show artists and their engineers what the companies are capable of. That's what happened for Sulphur, LA-based Deep South Productions when it tackled audio for the Marshland Festival in Lake Charles, LA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC