First Alert Forecast: Storms over Vernon and Beauregard today inch southward on Wed. and Thu.

With the morning starting off very stormy over Vernon and parts of NW Beauregard parishes, storms have yet to push any further southward, keeping areas that have already seen rain so far today at the highest risk of seeing more rain and storms through the morning and afternoon. Some of the storms could inch slightly southward into parts of Beauregard and northern Allen parishes later this afternoon but I will keep the highest rain chances north of US-190 today.

