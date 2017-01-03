Entergy: Restoration process underway...

Entergy: Restoration process underway, exact cause of power outage not yet known

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

An exact cause of Sunday morning's major power outage in Lake Charles is unknown, but power is being restored to customers, according to Chip Arnould, with Entergy. According to the Entergy outage map , 16,000 of its customers are without power as of 9 a.m. That number is down from 28,000 at 8 a.m. and 17,000 at 8:30 a.m. The power outage is happening on an especially cold day in Southwest Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) 17 hr Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec 13 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16) Nov '16 Salt lick 4
Turner Industries Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at January 08 at 9:09AM CST

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC