Entergy: Restoration process underway, exact cause of power outage not yet known

An exact cause of Sunday morning's major power outage in Lake Charles is unknown, but power is being restored to customers, according to Chip Arnould, with Entergy. According to the Entergy outage map , 16,000 of its customers are without power as of 9 a.m. That number is down from 28,000 at 8 a.m. and 17,000 at 8:30 a.m. The power outage is happening on an especially cold day in Southwest Louisiana.

