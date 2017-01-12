Deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act is January 31
The fight on Capitol Hill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare is underway with Republicans saying it is a top priority. Still, it is the law of the land today and a deadline to choose a 2017 health plan is fast approaching, It is business as usual at SWLA Center for Health Services on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.
