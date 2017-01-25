CPPJ to offer free housing workshop for homebuyers Feb. 1
The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department in partnership with Project Build a Future and the City of Lake Charles Community Development and Services is hosting a free housing workshop for residents interested in purchasing a new home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan 23
|Cajuncrawler
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC