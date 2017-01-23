Comment period extended for Bayou Bri...

Comment period extended for Bayou Bridge Pipeline

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC, proposes to temporarily impact approximately 453.96 acres of jurisdictional wetlands and 42.14 acres of other waters of the U.S. The comment period for the Water Quality Certification Application for the Bayou Bridge Pipeline is being extended from Monday, January 16, 2017, to Monday, February 13, 2017. The LDEQ, Office of Environmental Services, and USACE, CEMVN will receive comments regarding a Water Quality Certification Application and Department of Army Permit Application prepared for Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC, 1300 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002 for the Bayou Bridge Pipeline Project.

