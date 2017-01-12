City of Longview researching possibil...

City of Longview researching possibility of outdoor amphitheater venue

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Longview Economic Development Corporation, along with City of Longview staff members, is researching the feasibility of an outdoor amphitheater along the Interstate 20 corridor to serve as a concert and entertainment venue for the East Texas area. The city says a consulting firm has been hired to study the potential viability of such a project, including market demand, site considerations, as well as financial and funding analysis.

