City of Longview researching possibility of outdoor amphitheater venue

Longview Economic Development Corporation, along with City of Longview staff members, is researching the feasibility of an outdoor amphitheater along the Interstate 20 corridor to serve as a concert and entertainment venue for the East Texas area. The city says a consulting firm has been hired to study the potential viability of such a project, including market demand, site considerations, as well as financial and funding analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.