City council thanks LC LNG for investing in community with school donation

At its Wednesday meeting, Lake Charles City Council members expressed their gratitude to Lake Charles LNG - a company which recently donated funds to help alleviate traffic congestion at Prien Lake Elementary School. The school's new drop-off and pickup area will be built behind the school cafeteria, thanks to a $200,000 donation from Lake Charles LNG, which was then matched by the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

