City council thanks LC LNG for investing in community with school donation
At its Wednesday meeting, Lake Charles City Council members expressed their gratitude to Lake Charles LNG - a company which recently donated funds to help alleviate traffic congestion at Prien Lake Elementary School. The school's new drop-off and pickup area will be built behind the school cafeteria, thanks to a $200,000 donation from Lake Charles LNG, which was then matched by the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|Some People
|4
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC