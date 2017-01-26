Chamber Banquet: OKC mayor talks abou...

Chamber Banquet: OKC mayor talks about the city's growth

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the event and they got to hear about Cornett, who has turned Oklahoma City into one of America's most admired cities. He has this advice for Lake Charles and any other city that wants to follow the OKC model.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan 23 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16) Nov '16 Salt lick 4
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at January 26 at 7:19PM CST

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,292,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC