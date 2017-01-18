Carpool matching software coming to Lafayette
The Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Commission is negotiating with a vendor to obtain software that will match up people from an area who commute to jobs in the same area so they can split the cost of carpooling and reduce the number of vehicles on roadways. Transportation agencies have been trying to reduce traffic, particularly at peak travel times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC