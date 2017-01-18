Carpool matching software coming to L...

Carpool matching software coming to Lafayette

The Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Commission is negotiating with a vendor to obtain software that will match up people from an area who commute to jobs in the same area so they can split the cost of carpooling and reduce the number of vehicles on roadways. Transportation agencies have been trying to reduce traffic, particularly at peak travel times.

