Calcasieu parish schools go green with recycling program
An environmental action program that was launched in 2013, is reinforcing the importance of caring for the environment by rewarding green behavior at schools. CITGO's Earth Keepers recycling program provides schools with classroom and outdoor recycling bins at no cost, as well as instructions and recycling education to maintain the program.
