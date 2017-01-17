Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Sho...

Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show runs through Saturday

Friday Jan 20

The Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock show is well under way at the Burton Coliseum barn, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles. Around 400 4-H and Future Farmers of America members are exhibiting more than 700 animals at the show - and everyone is invited to watch.

