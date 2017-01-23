BRAC makes funding for 'decades overdue' new Mississippi River bridge top 2017 priority
Traffic congestion in Baton Rouge is a major issue that the chamber will take on by making a new Mississippi River bridge a top project priority in 2017. At $1 billion, it's the most costly solution to traffic congestion but also the one that provides the greatest relief, BRAC's CEO said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
