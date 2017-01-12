Bossier Schools name teachers of the year

On Friday, three Bossier Parish teachers got a surprise when they learned they were 2017's teacher of the year. The young and the old were up bright and early Saturday morning cleaning up the Lake Charles community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "We continue to do this because we want to remember all the many things that Dr. Martin Luther King instilled in our hearts," said KZWA owner, Roxie Smith.

