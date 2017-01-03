Attorney General warns of PayPal, Ama...

Attorney General warns of PayPal, Amazon phishing scam

Attorney General Jim Hood advises internet users, particularly customers of websites PayPal and Amazon, about the possibility they could be targets of scammers intending to gather sensitive personal information or infect computers with viruses. "These online services and businesses make it easy for consumers to shop and pay for items online, but there are people out there who want to use this convenience as a way to steal your money, or even worse, your identity," Hood said.

Lake Charles, LA

