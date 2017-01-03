Are you in need of a smoke alarm?
The Southwest Louisiana's Red Cross has started pushing its Home Fire Campaign in an effort to make sure every resident in the area has a working smoke alarm. The group is teaming up with the Lake Charles Fire Department and other fire departments to install smoke alarms free of charge.
