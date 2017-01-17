$812 million in BP spill fines going to Louisiana coastal restoration
Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority gave final approval Wednesday to a plan for spending $812 million of federal Restore Act money on coastal restoration projects in Houma , the Lake Charles area and across the coast. The Restore Act fund receives 80 percent of the Clean Water Act fines paid by BP and its drilling partners stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster .
