$812 million in BP spill fines going ...

$812 million in BP spill fines going to Louisiana coastal restoration

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority gave final approval Wednesday to a plan for spending $812 million of federal Restore Act money on coastal restoration projects in Houma , the Lake Charles area and across the coast. The Restore Act fund receives 80 percent of the Clean Water Act fines paid by BP and its drilling partners stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan 7 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16) Nov '16 Salt lick 4
Turner Industries Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC