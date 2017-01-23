2 Lafayette men accused of armed robbery

According to a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, January 4, at 2:10 a.m., two unknown men robbed a store located on Highway 397 in Lake Charles. The suspects entered the store, wearing hoodies and bandannas concealing their faces, armed with a gun, pistol whipped the clerk and then stole various pieces of merchandise an undisclosed amount of cash and property belonging to the clerk.

