1 seriously injured in Wednesday evening wreck

There were words of heartbreak and misery in a DeRidder courtroom on Wednesday in the sentencing hearing of Cecil McArthur, Jr. There were words of heartbreak and misery in a DeRidder courtroom on Wednesday in the sentencing hearing of Cecil McArthur, Jr. The Department of Education nominates only six schools from each state for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award and Sulphur Elementary School is one of the nominated schools. The Department of Education nominates only six schools from each state for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award and Sulphur Elementary School is one of the nominated schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.