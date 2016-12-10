Winter Job Fair set for Jan. 11

Winter Job Fair set for Jan. 11

Job seekers and employers are invited to attend the quarterly Job Start Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center. The fair kicks off Wednesday, January 11 at 9 am and lasts until noon at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.

