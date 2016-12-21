Who's driving you home on New Year's Eve?
Yellow Cab of Lake Charles offers its Safe Ride Home Program all year-round, offering discounted prices to customers who decide to make a responsible decision. According to Louisiana State Police, 64 percent of all the fatal crashes Troop D investigated last year involved impaired drivers.
