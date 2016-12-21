Traffic Alert: Wreck west of Brownsboro has Eb Hwy 31 shut down
If you're in Henderson County near Brownsboro, a wreck may slow your trip. There is limited information available, but the Henderson County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a wreck near Staway Ranch RV Park has the eastbound lane of Hwy 31 temporarily shut down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Mee
|3
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov 22
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC