The songs still energize Loverboy's rock veterans
Whenever Mike Reno feels the pressure of being a 61-year-old delivering songs that he wrote in his 20s, he has only to think back to a magic decade: the 1980s. Life is good for the Loverboy frontman these days, and the topic of retirement never raises its ugly head during his telephone chat with the Straight .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Mee
|3
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC