SLIDESHOW: Screaming with Santa

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso will give an update on yesterday's armed robberies at 11 a.m. today. He is also expected to discuss new arrest information about recent vehicle burglaries south of Lake Charles.

