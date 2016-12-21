Shoplifting tends to increase during the holidays
But local businesses and law enforcement are working together to cut down on the "five finger discount" during this Christmas season. Contrary to what you might think, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responds to fewer cases of shoplifting around the holidays.
