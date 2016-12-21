Sheriff's office investigating string of south Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
The sheriff's office responded to several burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the areas of Crown, Seth, Grayson, Delord, Aspen, and Alder lane in south Lake Charles. They occurred from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 to 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. "During the investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance from homeowners that showed three men on foot in the neighborhood.
