Police believe early morning armed robberies may be related
Armed robberies at two gas stations early Monday morning involved suspects who appear to be wearing the same clothing and to have fled in the same vehicle, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. The Circle K at 520 E. Prien Lake Road was robbed at 4 a.m. and the Valero at 3501 Gerstner Memorial Boulevard was robbed at 6:35 a.m., said Lt.
