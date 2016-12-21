Orleck will stay afloat another year, thanks to grant
Docked on the Calcasieu River since 2010, the ship museum known as the USS Orleck will stay afloat for another year, after receiving a grant from the parish. "We had an offer to sell the ship for more than scrap value but we don't wanna do that if we don't have to," said Williams, executive director of the USS Orleck.
