Lake Charles man arrested for attempted murder of ex-wife in Mandeville

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Mandeville Police Department says that a Lake Charles man was arrested after he tried to kill his ex-wife early Saturday morning. Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Adrian Daigle, arrived at his ex-wife's home in the 700 block of Heavens Drive just after 12:30 a.m. to visit her.

