Lake Charles man accused of stealing grass ... St. Augustine, that is
Anthony Wayne Slydell, 46, wrote a check for $800 on an account that was closed for a pallet of St. Augustine Grass, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office spokesman. Slydell was arrested Tuesday morning on an outstanding warrant for theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
