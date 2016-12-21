La. Amazon shoppers can expect to pay more in 2017
Beginning Jan. 1, 2017, Amazon.com shoppers will have to pay more when purchasing items after the online giant retailer voluntarily decided to allow the collection of both state and local taxes on items sold in the state. A move by lawmakers to increase state revenue which could add up to tens of millions of dollars per year according to Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson.
