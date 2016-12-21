Caught on camera: Mayoral candidate films man stealing his sign
The Lake Charles Mayoral Race is packed with candidates this upcoming year and so far, there hasn't been too much controversy among the group. Well, that silence was broken today as a man was caught red-handed destroying and stealing a candidate's signs.
