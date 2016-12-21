Baton Rouge's unemployment rate falls again
The greater Baton Rouge area's unemployment rate has fallen for a second straight month, mirroring a trend of diminishing rates among all nine of Louisiana's major metro areas. The Capital Region rate dropped from 5% in October to 4.7% in November, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says in a news release.
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Dec 3
|Mee
|3
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
