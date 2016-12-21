Baton Rouge's unemployment rate falls...

Baton Rouge's unemployment rate falls again

Thursday Dec 22

The greater Baton Rouge area's unemployment rate has fallen for a second straight month, mirroring a trend of diminishing rates among all nine of Louisiana's major metro areas. The Capital Region rate dropped from 5% in October to 4.7% in November, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says in a news release.

