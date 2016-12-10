'10/12 Industry Report': Lake Charles...

'10/12 Industry Report': Lake Charles airport is propelling industrial development

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Chennault International Airport outside of Lake Charles and its growing portfolio of tenants have quickly become a catalyst for industrial development and job creation. details in a feature from its current quarterly issue, Chennault is backed by strong community support, with local voters recently approving a 10-year property tax for economic development by a 2-to-1 margin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Wed Some People 4
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he Dec 13 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec 5 Amanda 1
News Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 3
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Nov '16 Jack 55
Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16) Nov '16 Salt lick 4
Turner Industries Nov '16 Anonymous 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC