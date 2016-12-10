'10/12 Industry Report': Lake Charles airport is propelling industrial development
Chennault International Airport outside of Lake Charles and its growing portfolio of tenants have quickly become a catalyst for industrial development and job creation. details in a feature from its current quarterly issue, Chennault is backed by strong community support, with local voters recently approving a 10-year property tax for economic development by a 2-to-1 margin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Some People
|4
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he
|Dec 13
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec 5
|Amanda
|1
|Seventeen-year-old Derrick Randle was charged w...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Jack
|55
|Jojo And Stacy (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Salt lick
|4
|Turner Industries
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC