Watch Garth Brooks Serenade 89-Year-Old Fan With a oeIf Tomorrow Never Comesa

On July 1 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., Garth noticed 89-year-old fan, Miss Laura, holding a sign that read "Elvis Was My Last Concert"-and she wasn't referring to Elvis Costello. The last concert Miss Laura attended was in New Orleans to see Elvis Presley, who has been dead for almost 40 years.

