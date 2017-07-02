Trisha Yearwood Reveals New '4 For the 4th' Video Series Ahead of July 4th
On Trisha Yearwood's T's Coffee Talk Facebook Live chat, Trisha revealed that she will roll out a new video series leading up to the 4th of July called "4 for the 4th". At 4 pm EST each day she will share 4 new tips for hosting, one of which will be 4 different ways to use her Williams Sonoma "Summer in a Cup" mix.
