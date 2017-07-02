Trisha Yearwood Reveals New '4 For th...

Trisha Yearwood Reveals New '4 For the 4th' Video Series Ahead of July 4th

On Trisha Yearwood's T's Coffee Talk Facebook Live chat, Trisha revealed that she will roll out a new video series leading up to the 4th of July called "4 for the 4th". At 4 pm EST each day she will share 4 new tips for hosting, one of which will be 4 different ways to use her Williams Sonoma "Summer in a Cup" mix.

