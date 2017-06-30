Teenager shot on Sonny Street in Lafa...

Teenager shot on Sonny Street in Lafayette

The 16-year-old male victim was shot and transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to Karl Ratcliff, spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department. The incident occurred in front of a resident on Sonny Street at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday July 5th.

