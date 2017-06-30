Smiley: Some damp good French idioms
James Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, says, "Your recent report from Ed Lakin on the unique spin the French put on common sayings, coupled with our constant rain, reminded me of this: "For a hard gully-washer, French people don't say 'It's raining cats and dogs,' they say 'It's raining hatchets' . "For rain of the unending variety, the French say 'It's been raining since Metz!' , a reference to their famous city with a 3,000-year history."
