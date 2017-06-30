Second Chance Saturday set
The Lafayette Parish Animal Control Center will host its "Second Chance Saturday" adoption event on Saturday, July 8. Held on the second Saturday of each month, Saturday adoptions give animals at the shelter a second chance of being adopted into a loving home. The shelter, located at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette, will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for those interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens housed at the shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06)
|14 hr
|Pattyricjard
|7
|Stealing your queen
|Jul 2
|BabyBlue
|4
|Did anyone know this guy who used the username:...
|Jul 1
|Lilac St Cyr
|1
|I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13)
|Jul 1
|Lilac St Cyr
|36
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Lah tee dah
|17
|Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Lah tee dah
|12
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 24
|WTF
|22
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC