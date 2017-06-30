Second Chance Saturday set

Second Chance Saturday set

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Animal Control Center will host its "Second Chance Saturday" adoption event on Saturday, July 8. Held on the second Saturday of each month, Saturday adoptions give animals at the shelter a second chance of being adopted into a loving home. The shelter, located at 613 W. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette, will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for those interested in adopting dogs, puppies, cats or kittens housed at the shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06) 14 hr Pattyricjard 7
Stealing your queen Jul 2 BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 12
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC