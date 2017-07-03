Pet firework safety for July 4

Every year during the Fourth of July holiday veterinarians at the Lafayette veterinarian care clinic sees a rise in injured and anxious pets due to pet owners not being educated on firework safety. Caroline Young, a veterinarian at the clinic, said, "What we recommend is trying to distract them with toys or even a meal, something to kind of take their energy off of what's going on.

