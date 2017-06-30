New details released in fatal Lafayet...

New details released in fatal Lafayette shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

New details were released Monday in the shooting death of Christopher "Stubby" Williamson, who died at a Lafayette home last week after an argument with his girlfriend. According to the arrest affidavit for Megan Manuel, who's accused of second-degree murder in Williamson's death, the couple had been involved in a fight when Manuel "grabbed a .40 cal handgun from the closet" as a scare tactic after she asked Williams to leave the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Cormier arrested for stealing cultivator Wed Farmer Jo 1
Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06) Tue Pattyricjard 7
Stealing your queen Jul 2 BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 12
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC