New details released in fatal Lafayette shooting

New details were released Monday in the shooting death of Christopher "Stubby" Williamson, who died at a Lafayette home last week after an argument with his girlfriend. According to the arrest affidavit for Megan Manuel, who's accused of second-degree murder in Williamson's death, the couple had been involved in a fight when Manuel "grabbed a .40 cal handgun from the closet" as a scare tactic after she asked Williams to leave the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.