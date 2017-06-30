New details released in fatal Lafayette shooting
New details were released Monday in the shooting death of Christopher "Stubby" Williamson, who died at a Lafayette home last week after an argument with his girlfriend. According to the arrest affidavit for Megan Manuel, who's accused of second-degree murder in Williamson's death, the couple had been involved in a fight when Manuel "grabbed a .40 cal handgun from the closet" as a scare tactic after she asked Williams to leave the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Cormier arrested for stealing cultivator
|Wed
|Farmer Jo
|1
|Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06)
|Tue
|Pattyricjard
|7
|Stealing your queen
|Jul 2
|BabyBlue
|4
|Did anyone know this guy who used the username:...
|Jul 1
|Lilac St Cyr
|1
|I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13)
|Jul 1
|Lilac St Cyr
|36
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Lah tee dah
|17
|Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Lah tee dah
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC