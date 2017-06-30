LPSS Administrator appointments annou...

LPSS Administrator appointments announced

15 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Dr. Donald Aguillard has appointed Connie Fontenot as principal of Duson Elementary School, Chad Guillory principal of Paul Breaux Middle School, Venus Soileau principal of Scott Middle School, and Alex Melton principal of the Early College Academy. Connie Fontenot earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from UL- Lafayette and a Master of Education Degree from McNeese State University.

