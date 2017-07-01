Lafayette Mayor/President presents Ga...

Lafayette Mayor/President presents Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with Keys to City

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. Mayor/President Joel Robideaux presented country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with keys to the city of Lafayette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stealing your queen 3 hr BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Sat Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Sat Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Thu Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Thu Lah tee dah 12
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC