La. Supreme Court rules in favor of former UL Lafayette police officer

19 hrs ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. The Louisiana Supreme Court agreed with a former longtime University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department employee who alleged he was discriminated against because of his age.

