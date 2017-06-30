John Bel Edwards lighter with veto pe...

John Bel Edwards lighter with veto pen than prior Louisiana governors

In his first 18 months in office, Gov. John Bel Edwards has used his veto pen more sparingly than his recent predecessors, scrapping 11 bills that have reached his desk and canceling dozens of provisions and projects in budget bills with his line-item veto authority. But when he's struck down legislation, the Democratic governor has followed the trend of those who came before him, with his political foes far more likely than his legislative allies to see their bills.

